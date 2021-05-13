Newton Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Newton has a market cap of $20.55 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00615953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00073311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00237853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003991 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $625.33 or 0.01228348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.24 or 0.01076924 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

