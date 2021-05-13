NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXGPY. Grupo Santander cut NEXT from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXGPY stock remained flat at $$58.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191. NEXT has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.