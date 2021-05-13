NextEnergy Solar to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.76 (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NESF traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 99.20 ($1.30). 2,158,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,511. NextEnergy Solar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £582.29 million and a PE ratio of -21.57.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

