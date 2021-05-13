NGE Capital Limited (ASX:NGE) Insider Acquires A$71,500.00 in Stock

NGE Capital Limited (ASX:NGE) insider David Lamm bought 110,000 shares of NGE Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,500.00 ($51,071.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 192.51 and a current ratio of 192.72.
NGE Capital Company Profile
Recommended Story: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for NGE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.