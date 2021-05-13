NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Price Target Increased to $2.25 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NGL. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 5,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,324. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

