Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 55,284 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 437,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after buying an additional 165,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

