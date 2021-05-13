Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

BA stock opened at $220.78 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

