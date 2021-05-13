Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5,436.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $158.87 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.83 and a 200 day moving average of $122.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

