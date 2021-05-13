Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nielsen by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

