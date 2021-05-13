NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $220,732,000 after acquiring an additional 591,488 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,784,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NIKE by 16.6% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in NIKE by 45.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 134,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.31.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.