Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 6.69% of The ExOne worth $46,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XONE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The ExOne Company has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

