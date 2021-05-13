Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after buying an additional 931,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $16,674,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,438,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,377,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $126.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

