Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 39,332 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,332 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $145.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.09.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.