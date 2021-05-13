Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $31,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after acquiring an additional 318,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 402,863 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $182.78 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of -344.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,455 shares of company stock worth $10,006,919. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

