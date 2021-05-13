Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39. Nintendo has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $82.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nintendo by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nintendo by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

