Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NPSCY stock remained flat at $$20.32 during trading hours on Thursday. 99 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.10. Nippon Steel has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

