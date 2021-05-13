Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.
Shares of NPSCY stock remained flat at $$20.32 during trading hours on Thursday. 99 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.10. Nippon Steel has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Nippon Steel Company Profile
