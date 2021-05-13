Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Atkore by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 633.3% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Atkore stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

