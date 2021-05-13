Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FibroGen by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 212,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $22,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

