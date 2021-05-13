NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Daniel A. Creekmur Sells 2,308 Shares

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NI traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 83,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,534. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

