NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $37,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 372.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock valued at $91,841 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

