Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other reports. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,474,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,135 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.