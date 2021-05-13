Noku (NOKU) Reaches Market Cap of $11.27 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Noku has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $9,634.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noku has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Noku coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00088213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $528.88 or 0.01052222 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00069424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00112950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00062819 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

