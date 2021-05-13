Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.60.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $7.39 on Wednesday, hitting $200.03. The stock had a trading volume of 145,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,292. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson has a 52 week low of $153.01 and a 52 week high of $223.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.27 and its 200 day moving average is $199.29. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

