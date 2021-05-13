Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.53. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 6,339,741 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up previously from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.
The stock has a market cap of $265.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
