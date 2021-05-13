Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.36. 133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $309.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 80,425 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 33,847 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

