NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NortonLifeLock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 194191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NLOK. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

