NOV (NYSE:NOV) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.81.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

