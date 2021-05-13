Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.38 million.

Shares of NVMI traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,779. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.80. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

