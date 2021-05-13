Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Novan stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078,855. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Novan news, CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at $215,490.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

