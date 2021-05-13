Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUAN. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

NUAN stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 524.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $44,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

