NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $93.36 million and approximately $82.25 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.49 or 0.00584482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.00233033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.01087216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.20 or 0.01207477 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

