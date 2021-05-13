Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vesuvius to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535.20 ($6.99).

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 568.50 ($7.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.09. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 339.80 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 546.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 512.10.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

