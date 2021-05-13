Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring Sells 1,200 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

