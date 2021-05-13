NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $74.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NUVA opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

