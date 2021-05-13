Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) PT Raised to $106.00 at Scotiabank

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVCF opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.47.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

