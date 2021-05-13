NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to $2.75 at Canaccord Genuity

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NUVSF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,380. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.