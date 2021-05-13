Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Up to $56.76

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.76, but opened at $58.15. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 8,300 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $766,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,437 shares in the company, valued at $241,529,238.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,868,421 shares of company stock worth $428,980,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.