Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.85

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 2706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $903.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,749,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,018,145.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock worth $15,369,298. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,113 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $4,463,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $3,906,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.