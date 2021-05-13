Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OAS shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

