Obee Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,422.80 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $29,422.80 and approximately $2,679.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Obee Network has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.99 or 0.00568596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00223051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003948 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $604.94 or 0.01206934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00036295 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

