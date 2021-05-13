Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 2,507 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,507 ($32.75).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OCDO traded up GBX 38.63 ($0.50) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,978.63 ($25.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,302.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,861.50 ($24.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.86.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Jorn Rausing bought 660,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,077 ($27.14) per share, with a total value of £19,918.43 ($26,023.56). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,823,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,778,252.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

