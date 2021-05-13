Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Down 30% This Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $21.59 million and approximately $831,324.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.00608278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00078909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00233755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.40 or 0.01050517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.14 or 0.01174919 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

