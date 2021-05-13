Offshift (XFT) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $2.54 or 0.00005058 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $138,481.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

