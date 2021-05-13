Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Increased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $155,056,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA opened at $227.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.69 and its 200 day moving average is $248.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

