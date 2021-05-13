Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.14.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,104,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Olin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Olin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.