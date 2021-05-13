Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.850 EPS.

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $130.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

