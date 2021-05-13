ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON24 stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.63. 9,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,491. ON24 has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462 over the last quarter.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

