Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

ONCY opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

