OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%.

OCFT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. 6,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCFT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.