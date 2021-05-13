OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Price Target Cut to $24.00

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on OCFT. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

OCFT stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 510,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,373 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $3,582,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,023,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 481,020 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $11,129,000. Finally, SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $87,600,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

